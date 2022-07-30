Rockford Rivets bus with ‘tens of thousands’ worth of gear robbed in Michigan

(WIFR)
By 23 Sports Ticket
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WIFR) - The Rockford Rivets bus was robbed Friday night while staying in a hotel in Battle Creek, Michigan.

According to posts on Twitter, 30 players got their gear stolen that was worth “tens of thousands” of dollars. The team is on the road playing a weekend series against the Kalamazoo Growlers when the robbery occurred.

The Rivets are scheduled to play two games in Kalamazoo, one tonight and another on Sunday. A GoFundMe has been set up so the team can recoup on the losses. Details at this time are limited.

