Rockford Peaches Night kicks off Four Fridays in the 14th Ward

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens crowd Lino’s outdoor dining area to enjoy food, drinks and support the International Women’s Baseball Center Friday evening for the first of Four Fridays in the 14th Ward.

“It’s a great cause. I think it’s going to elevate tourism in Rockford. I hope they can get the funds to make it happen,” says attendee Rod Leezer.

This is part of the Forward-for-Fun Initiative. Each alderperson receives $10,000 to bring people together and support local businesses. Rather than one night, 14th Ward Alderperson Mark Bonne wanted to stretch the money into several nights to get more organizations involved.

“We wanted it to be nonprofits that were anchors in the community and have been providing services for people’s lifetimes.”

Lino’s is happy to offer some space for the event, on grounds that didn’t exist before the pandemic.

“I think the nonprofits are the ones that’ve probably been hit the hardest, especially now as inflation is a post-covid situation. We’re here to help them battle those things and give them a bit of a kickstart,” says Owner Charlie Schweinier.

Fridays are a busy night in Rockford with events like City Market. Bonne felt Friday nights are best so people can find something easy to do once they get off work.

“I think Rockford is a big enough community, large enough community that it is time we have exciting events going on in all parts of town,” says Bonne.

Funds are raised three ways: anything the non-profit sells, donations and from a lino’s specialized menu with 100% of sales going to that night’s non-profit.

The second night in the 14th ward will be Friday august 12th. The profits will benefit Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful.

