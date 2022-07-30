Rockford Icehogs welcomes new building

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Employees at the Rockford Icehogs got a new space to work at, as the team welcomed a brand new commercial office building on Friday.

Icehogs executives, Mayor Tom McNamara and the mascot Hammy Hog were all present at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The building is over 6,000 square feet and it has state of the art technology that will bring communication in the heart of downtown Rockford.

“They want to invest in their staffing want to invest in BMO. But they would be investing in our downtown and in also the non-profits and they are doing that and today’s proof of that, later today’s proof of that at the Burpee Museum of Natural History and their investments there is a really wonderful collaboration and partnership” said Mayor McNamara.

The new building is located at 401 East State Street in downtown Rockford.

