Freeport shooting leaves woman dead, another injured

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport Police Department says a shooting Friday night leaves a 29-year-old woman dead and a 24-year-old woman with injuries.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Ordway and Nursery in Freeport. When police got to the scene, the 29-year-old was suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to FHN where she later died.

Those close to the victim’s family tell 23 News that the woman who was killed was in town for the funeral of the victim of the Pleasant Street shooting on July 21. She had just moved a month ago to North Carolina.

The 24-year-old was also transported to FHN with non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

Freeport police says the incident is believed to be gang-related. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact either the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.