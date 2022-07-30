Farming community honors on of their own, Shirland farmer Mark Austin

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline farming community comes together Saturday to mourn the life of Shirland farmer, 53-year-old Mark Austin.

Dozens of tractors, trucks and trailers all came together to give Mark a one of a kind funeral procession.

A Hononegah High School grad in 88′, Mark owned and operated his family’s farm and was a foreman and heavy equipment operator for Fischer Excavating in Freeport.

Mark was also a long time member of the Winnebago County Farm Bureau. He leaves behind his wife Tina, and three sons, Nick, Michael and Dylan.

“It’s just the community does such a great effort of pulling together, it’s just very touching. You see something like this, you know why you live where you do, yup. It’s a great community. You have a village to help you, you know,” said Bonnie and Steven Gundry, neighbors of Mark.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.