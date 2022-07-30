29-year-old Freeport woman identified after shooting death

Freeport police
Freeport police(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport police have identified the woman shot Friday night in the area of Ordway and Nursery.

Jordae Cropsey, 29, of Freeport was found by police with apparent gunshot wounds. She was rushed to FHN, but later died from her injuries.

The shooting Friday night killed Cropsey and injured another 24-year-old woman.

Around 11:30 p.m. police dispatched to the area of Ordway and Nursery in Freeport.

Those close to the victim’s family tell 23 News that the woman who was killed was in town for the funeral of the victim of the Pleasant Street shooting on July 21. She had just moved a month ago to North Carolina.

The 24-year-old was also transported to FHN with non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

Freeport police says the incident is believed to be gang-related. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact either the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.

