Winnebago Co. deputy jailed for throwing frozen food at woman

Sheriff’s office isn’t releasing mugshot at this time.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 36-year-old Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested for alleged domestic battery over the Fourth of July holiday.

Jacob M. Marino, 36, of Rockford faces two domestic charges after he allegedly threw a bag of frozen food at a female family member.

Court records say the bag of food hit the victim in her forehead, causing a lump. Marino is also accused of intentionally pushing the woman.

A criminal complaint was filed three days later. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says they are not releasing Marino’s mugshot at this time.

If convicted, Marino faces up to a year in jail, two years of probation and $2,500 fine.

