Winnebago Co. deputy accused of throwing frozen food at woman

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputy is charged with domestic battery for an incident over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Jacob M. Marino, 36, of Rockford, is accused of throwing a bag of frozen food at a female family member.

Investigators say the bag hit the victim in her forehead, causing a lump. Marino is also accused of intentionally pushing the woman.

Marino has been with the department for 14 years and is on restricted duty pending the outcome of court proceedings. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing Marino’s mugshot at this time.

If convicted, he faces up to a year in jail, two years probation and a $2,500 fine.

