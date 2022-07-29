Warrant leads to drug arrest for Rockford man

Fentanyl
Fentanyl(DEA)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit.

Notorie Coble, of Rockford faces two counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics.

Coble, 24, is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail.
At 9 a.m. Thursday, the Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of 8th St. in Rockford. Members of the unit found fentanyl and crack cocaine during the search, along with a loaded handgun.

