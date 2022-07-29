Warrant leads to drug arrest for Rockford man
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit.
Notorie Coble, of Rockford faces two counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics.
At 9 a.m. Thursday, the Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of 8th St. in Rockford. Members of the unit found fentanyl and crack cocaine during the search, along with a loaded handgun.
He’s currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail.
