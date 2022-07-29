Warrant leads to drug arrest for Rockford man

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit.

Notorie Coble, of Rockford faces two counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics.

Coble, 24, is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail. (Winnebago County jail)

At 9 a.m. Thursday, the Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of 8th St. in Rockford. Members of the unit found fentanyl and crack cocaine during the search, along with a loaded handgun.

