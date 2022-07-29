Scam uses record Mega Millions jackpot to rip off victims

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -  With the Mega Millions jackpot exceeding an all-time record of $1.02 billion dollars, all eyes-including con artists-are on the prize.

The Better Business Bureau warns the public to be vigilant, even if you don’t decide to play.

“Scammers have fake websites, tricks and other schemes to cash in on Mega Millions,” says Dennis Horton director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau.

Scammers might use fake accounts, phone calls, emails, texts and social media messaging to swindle victims by claiming they are the winners of lesser prizes in the lotto drawings, which can still add up to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“With skyrocketing inflation, a Mega Millions win would solve many problems people face today,” says Horton. “Scammers know the size of this jackpot is a lure for the public, especially those who do not play the lottery on a regular basis.” 

These fraud attempts will last beyond Friday’s actual Mega Millions drawing.

Lottery agencies do not call winners or require upfront payments for fees and taxes to collect winnings.

Here’s some things to remember:

• Never pay a fee before claiming a prize.  A legitimate lottery will never ask you to spend your own money to claim your winnings. A call or email asking for money for taxes or fees on a prize is a red flag. 

• You won’t be notified that you are a winner and have to respond or act within 24 hours to collect your prize.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

