Rockford sewer repairs close Welty Ave., Kishwaukee St.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As road construction season forges ahead, Rockfordians should note another set of projects scheduled next week.

Starting Monday, August 1, Four Rivers Sanitation Authority is closing Welty Avenue between Crosby and Jackson streets and S. Kishwaukee Street between Walnut and Oak streets for a sanitary sewer repairs.

Construction on Welty Avenue is expected to run through Monday, August 15 while work on S. Kishwaukee Street will be done by Aug. 3, weather permitting.

Traffic control measures will be in place. As always, motorists driving near work zones should use caution.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.