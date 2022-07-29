Rockford Man faces child porn charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 68-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly having child pornography.

Illinois State Police (ISP) have charged Russell L. Peacock with 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force executed a search warrant at the 3400 block of Baxter Road.

ICAC say they had enough evidence to lead to Peacock’s arrest.

Peacock was transported to the Winnebago County Jail, he is currently awaiting a bond hearing.

