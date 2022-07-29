Nicor Gas Foundation commits $200,000 to Excel Center in Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Goodwill Excel Center in Rockford received a large donation on Thursday that will help adults get on the right path for a successful future.

The Nicor Gas Foundation donated $200,000 to Goodwill to support the new Excel Center school technology lab. The lab will serve up to 300 low income adult students per semester as they work to earn a high school diploma and obtain a local job.

“You look at our region. 32,000 people without a high school equivalency and we only expect that number to grow. but there is a need and it’s something that we really feel like if we open this school funding will follow,” Ben Burnstein, Goodwill’s Northern Illinois President told 23 News.

Upon graduation, Excel Center students are more likely to enroll in college and see a higher increase in earnings in five years regardless of factors like race, gender or socioeconomic status.

