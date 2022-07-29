Los Angeles police officer’s training death ruled accidental

FILE - A picture of Los Angeles Police Officer Houston Tipping is set on the deck where his...
FILE - A picture of Los Angeles Police Officer Houston Tipping is set on the deck where his memorial was held at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Los Angeles. An autopsy report says Tipping died from injuries he received in a training accident but wasn't beaten by fellow officers as his mother alleges.(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An autopsy report says a Los Angeles police officer died from injuries he received in a training accident but wasn’t beaten by fellow officers as his mother alleges.

The report issued last month says 32-year-old Houston Tipping suffered a spinal cord injury after he fell down while holding another officer in a “bear hug” while acting as instructor during a May 26 exercise at the Police Academy.

The report says Tipping fractured his neck. He died three days later after developing a brain injury due to cell death from lack of oxygen.

The death was ruled an accident.

Tipping’s mother has claimed he was beaten by other officers to “simulate a mob.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police amp up security Sinnissippi Park shooting
Names released of Sinnissippi shooting victims
Family of Mike Sowl seek justice after Rockford Police release the name of his alleged killer.
Family of Mike Sowl seeks justice after police release name of alleged killer
Remembering Ashley Hardin
Remembering Ashley Hardin
FATAL HIT AND RUN DRIVER
Police search for Rockford woman after 2021 hit and run
Green is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail.
Ex-teacher, coach accused of child sex crimes in Rockford

Latest News

(MGN graphic)
Rockford Man faces child porn charges
Matthew Carr cools off in the Salmon Street Springs fountain before returning to work cleaning...
Extended triple-digit heat suspected in 4 deaths in Oregon
FILE - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before a House Financial Services Committee...
House Jan. 6 panel interviews Mnuchin, pursues Trump Cabinet
FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
Commanders owner Dan Snyder testifies before House committee