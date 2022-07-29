Cannabis revenue doubles in past year, money benefits the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cannabis sales in Illinois bring in $1.5 billion, nearly double 2021′s total with some of that money being re-invested in the Stateline.

“Yes we are spending that money,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

Rockford’s Mayor is talking about millions of dollars in tax revenue the city gets from adult-use cannabis sales. He says it helps to tackle some of our biggest issues.

“That revenue has all been allocated to distressed areas or to individuals most impacted by the failed war on drugs,” McNamara said.

McNamara says the city already distributed the revenue to many local organizations.

“Quite frankly we’re using a lot of it as crime prevention and intervention strategies so our partnerships with like new genres and boys and girls club that’s targeted, our partnerships with park district targeted again, so we have a whole host of partnerships but yes we are spending that money,” McNamara said.

And the money is on it’s way.

“The YMCA I believe off Rockton is receiving a hundred and 50 thousand I believe over the next two years,” McNamara said.

Some eager Stateline business owners hope that windfall trickles down.

“It’s really putting ownership back into communities that really represents all what all of Illinois is and it’s getting money back into a lot of community projects that are helping out all the citizens here in the state,” said Erik Carlson.

Erik Carlson owns Mrs. Buckbee’s Wake-N-Bakery and feels more people accept recreational marijuana use. And that translates to an increase in sales.

“People literally come into the store and they say I can’t believe it, I’m walking into a store like this, I never thought I would, and they giggle and we see them again the next week because guess what, it’s not that scary and not that different,” Carlson said.

And the enthusiasm is contagious.

“Other states already are picking up on this trend, this definitely happening across the country, 38 states are legal in some form or another and I fully anticipate this will be federally legal,” Carlson said.

The state recently granted more than a hundred new cannabis licenses. Carlson says that will almost double the state’s dispensary count overnight.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.