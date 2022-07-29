Bret Michaels brings tour to Rivets Stadium

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Fall just got a whole lot more fun!

Bret Michaels is bringing the rock of ages to Loves Park at 6 p.m., Saturday, September 17. Michael’s show includes singer Tommy DeCarlo, of the band Boston and 7th Heaven.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, August 1 at : www.rockfordrivets.com. Prices range from $35 to a limited number of VIP tickets at $89.

Michaels has over 100 million records, digital and streams sold worldwide, is a reality TV superstar with some of the highest rated reality shows in history as well as a lifelong type 1 diabetic.

Having had a career that has spanned over 30 years he has built his brand piece by piece and retaining ownership and control of his own personal brand has solidified Bret as a successful entrepreneur

