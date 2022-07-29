Better than ever: Starlight Theater welcomes full cast, director of color

Pictured: Starlight's Artistic Director, Christopher Brady (left), Mychall Cornejo (right)
Pictured: Starlight's Artistic Director, Christopher Brady (left), Mychall Cornejo (right)(ROCK VALLEY COLLEGE)
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When he first learned he would be directing Rock Valley College Starlight Theatre’s production of Dreamgirls, Mychall Cornejo felt a mix of shock, excitement and fear.

Mychall Cornejo, a man of Filipino descent, makes history as Starlight Theater’s first director of color. Cornejo started at the theater as a dancer, before moving to Chicago to learn choreography. He’s now making a come back, this time in the director’s chair.

“Dreamgirls” is running until the end of July. The show first started on Broadway four years ago, and depicts the life of rising Motown artists in the1960′s and 70′s. Cornejo tells 23 News he felt a mix of excitement and fear taking on the job of Director. For Cornejo, he think this is an opportunity to show people in the industry that representation matters, and this show about Motown music gives him the chance to do just that.

“That’s why the representation mattered, on stage specifically, because this show is about a black performing group, and their music gets taken away and so they try to figure their way out through the world, the way the culture is at that time during the 60′s and 70′s,” he said.

The musical focuses on a small, Black record label and how its artists crossed over to the pop charts. It also covers the often complex relationships between the fictional characters involved in this movement.

Starlight’s intentional and thoughtful approach to diversity, equity and inclusion hope to welcome new performers and audience members to the theatre.

“We know we have the talent in the area, and we want to make sure everyone understands that Starlight Theatre is actively trying to encourage people of color to audition for and attend all the shows,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Mike Sowl seek justice after Rockford Police release the name of his alleged killer.
Family of Mike Sowl seeks justice after police release name of alleged killer
53-YEAR-OLD ROCKFORD WOMAN ARRESTED
Rockford woman faces DUI, weapons charges
Personal injury car accident temporarily closes Rockford intersection
Fentanyl
Warrant leads to drug arrest for Rockford man
Police amp up security Sinnissippi Park shooting
Names released of Sinnissippi shooting victims

Latest News

Burpee Museum opens new exhibit
Burpee Museum’s new exhibit highlights native history in Rockford
Burpee Museum opens new exhibit
Burpee Museum opens new exhibit
Pitmaster on the grill.
Rockford teens give 100% effort at BBQ fundraiser
Men and women teed off at Ingersoll Golf Course for the first round of the Greater Rockford...
2022 Greater Rockford Golf Classic - First Round