Baker leads the men, Greenberg paces the women after first round of Greater Rockford Golf Classic

By Joe Olmo
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 96 golfers took their swings at Ingersoll Golf Course for the first round of the Greater Rockford Golf Classic.

After lapping the field at the Aldeen Cup two weeks ago, TJ Baker continued his hot stretch of golf on Friday, shooting -6 (65) to lead by three strokes.

Ella Greenberg is in control after the first day on the women’s side. The Boylan senior finished with a +1 (71). She leads her sister Eva by three strokes.

Men’s Leaderboard Top 10

  1. TJ Baker -6 (65)
  2. Cody Rhymer -3 (68)
  3. Danny Gorman -3 (68)
  4. Dallas Traser -3 (68)
  5. Mark Noonan -2 (69)
  6. Garrett Ralston -2 (69)
  7. Adam Tobias -2 (69)
  8. Owen Hultman -1 (70)
  9. Justin Sick -1 (70)
  10. Mike Morig -1 (70)

Women’s Leaderboard Top 5

  1. Ella Greenberg +1 (71)
  2. Eva Greenberg +4 (74)
  3. Kayla Sayyalinh +7 (77)
  4. Kyra Simon +7 (77)
  5. Melissa Dofflemyer +8 (78)

