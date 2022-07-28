Advertisement

The Wisconsin State Fair - Home of the Original Cream Puff

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2022
WISCONSIN (WIFR) - The Wisconsin State Fair is only 7 days away. This year, it runs from August 4 through 14 in West Allis, Wis.

The annual event is celebrating 171 years this year. Fair-goers will be treated to plenty of music, food, exhibits and carnival rides, as well as a large variety of shops.

The iconic original cream puffs will also be available. They have been sold at the state fair since 1924, being the most popular treat among attendees. Over 400,000 cream puffs are consumed each year.

