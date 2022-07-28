Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Thursday morning, Senator Dick Durbin released a statement, announcing he’d contracted COVID-19. In his statement, he said he was only experiencing “minor symptoms.”
“Consistent with CDC guidelines, I will quarantine and follow advice from my doctor while I continue to work remotely,” Durbin said.
He is fully vaccinated and boosted.
