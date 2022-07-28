Advertisement

Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin(WGEM)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Thursday morning, Senator Dick Durbin released a statement, announcing he’d contracted COVID-19. In his statement, he said he was only experiencing “minor symptoms.”

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, I will quarantine and follow advice from my doctor while I continue to work remotely,” Durbin said.

He is fully vaccinated and boosted.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police amp up security Sinnissippi Park shooting
Names released of Sinnissippi shooting victims
Remembering Ashley Hardin
Remembering Ashley Hardin
FATAL HIT AND RUN DRIVER
Police search for Rockford woman after 2021 hit and run
Family of Mike Sowl seek justice after Rockford Police release the name of his alleged killer.
Family of Mike Sowl seek justice after police release name of alleged killer
Green is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail.
Ex-teacher, coach accused of child sex crimes in Rockford

Latest News

Personal injury car accident temporarily closes Rockford intersection
The Wisconsin State Fair 2022 starts August 4
WISCONSIN STATE FAIR 2022
Mike Sowl justice pkg
Mike Sowl justice pkg
Family of Mike Sowl seek justice after Rockford Police release the name of his alleged killer.
Family of Mike Sowl seek justice after police release name of alleged killer