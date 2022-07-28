Rotary club helps fund mural in downtown Byron

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Byron Rotary Club announced Thursday that they’re proud to sponsor “Tiger Lillies” by renowned Rockford artist Lisa Frost.

The building-sized mural is being designed on Walnut Street, across from Byron Bank in downtown Byron. The club says the Tiger Lily represents wealth, positivity, and pride, with the mural encompassing the wonders of nature, and the river that runs through Byron.

“Byron Rotary is always looking for ways to improve the community we serve,” newly installed club President Dr. Amanda Jennings said. “Not only does this mural highlight our downtown business community, it represents the comradery that exists between our businesses and the many service organizations in town.”

The artist, Lisa Frost, is dedicated to using her art to give back to the community. Frost’s painting can be seen throughout Northern Illinois and she was a 2021 Visual Artist of the Year nominee.

The rotary club conducts fundraisers and uses the proceeds earned from them to benefit the community.

