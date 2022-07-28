Rosecrance treatment center expands its reach in the Stateline

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A facility that is led by one of the region’s top treatment providers, is a welcome sight in an area that’s needed addiction help for years.

Well-known in the Midwest, Rosecrance is considered the number one go-to facility for substance abuse and mental health treatments. On Thursday, Freeport leaders welcomed the organization to their community with open arms and doors. Allowing them a peak inside the new center that opened in July.

“There hasn’t been substance used disorder services in this area for a very long time,” said Jami Ditto, the outpatient supervisor for Rosecrance in Freeport.

Until now, the nearest Rosecrance location was in Rockford. This forced outside residents to travel miles for treatment, creating problems. Especially during the pandemic when Telehealth calls from the Freeport area were skyrocketing. The calls became too much for leaders to ignore.

“This will be a huge, huge assistance to the individuals in the community,” said Ditto.

Right now, Rosecrance will focus on substance abuse, offering detox as well as residential and intensive outpatient treatment. Their goal is to incorporate mental health sometime in the future.

Providers at Rosecrance have been working with area schools since Fall of 2021. The hope is to encourage students who struggle with addiction to speak up and get help.

“We had five times as many suicide ideations, I think we all need to accept with some grace whatever life brings us, and when that includes needing therapy we need to accept that we need therapy and reach out to the resources available,” said Beth Summers, who is the Freeport High School principle.

Rosecrance services will be available in the summer for students who want to begin, or continue treatment.

Anyone in need of help can visit the Rosecrance website for more information, or contact them directly at (866) 330-8729.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.