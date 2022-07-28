Rockford woman faces DUI, weapons charges

53-YEAR-OLD ROCKFORD WOMAN ARRESTED
53-YEAR-OLD ROCKFORD WOMAN ARRESTED(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on the corner of Glidden and Rich roads in DeKalb County.

An investigation for a DUI occurred and the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. During a routine inventory search, law enforcement say they recovered a 9mm pistol. The driver had a revoked FOID card and was placed under arrest.

53-year-old Christine Marian is charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a weapon and Unlawful Use of a weapon. They were transported to DeKalb County jail.

As a reminder, members of the public are reminded that an arrest/charge is not evidence of guilt The defendant will be entitled to a fair trial.

