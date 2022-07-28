Rockford woman charged with Aggravated Unlawful use of a weapon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 9:30p.m. Wednesday evening, a DeKalb County Sheriffs Deputy conducted a traffic stop on the corner of Glidden Rd. and Rich Rd. in DeKalb County.

An investigation for a DUI occurred and the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. During a routine inventory search, law enforcement say they recovered a 9mm pistol. The driver had a revoked FOID card and was placed under arrest.

53-year-old Christine Marian is charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a weapon and Unlawful Use of a weapon. They were transported to DeKalb County jail.

As a reminder, members of the public are reminded that an arrest/charge is not evidence of guilt The defendant will be entitled to a fair trial.

