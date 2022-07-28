Rockford Police Department invites the community to celebrate National Night Out

It’s an opportunity for residents to interact with law enforcement in a way that bridges the gap between officers and the communities they serve.
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -The Rockford Police Department invites the entire community to celebrate National Night Out. It’s an opportunity for residents to interact with law enforcement in a way that bridges the gap between officers and the communities they serve.

National Night Out promises fun for the whole family with free food, live music, face painting, and E-Bikes from Kegel Harley Davidson. There will be demonstrations by the Rockford Police Department K-9s and Pickles the Clown will even be in attendance, so bring the kids and head out to the City Market outdoor Pavillion from 5:30 p.m. to 8, Tuesday, August 2nd.

Millions of neighborhoods across the country will host their own National Night Out celebration. Assistant Deputy Chief Mike Dalke says, the national event is “a way to enhance the relationship between neighbors, law enforcement, and bringing a true sense of community.”

