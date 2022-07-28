Winnebago Co. re-negotiates yard waste removal fee for some residents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents living in unincorporated Winnebago County will see a fee increase for their yard waste removal services.

Rock River Disposal told residents in a letter on July 15 that yard waste removal services would not be included in the weekly waste pick up beginning August 1. The company cited increased costs, labor shortages and other economic pressures as the reason for the change.

However, Winnebago County Board Chairman Joseph Chiarelli and County Board Member Kevin McCarthy worked out an agreement with Rock River Disposal (RRD) that residents will pay a cost of $175 per season to continue receiving yard waste removal services. Customers will also receive a 95 gallon tote that can be used for yard waste disposal. The fee increase goes into effect August 3.

“By working with RRD, we were able to come to an agreement to lower the additional cost for yard waste removal for our unincorporated residents,” said Chairman Chiarelli in a press release. “Our goal is to always assist our residents in reducing cost burdens while maintaining an expected level of service.”

Yard waste amounts per customer will not change and if residents have yard waste that doesn’t fit in the tote, they are limited to two bundles of sticks outside the tote.

Anyone with questions about the change in service or interested in signing up for a subscription yard waste service can call 815-965-2489 or visit Rock River Disposal’s website.

