Pleasant conditions continue this weekend then big changes to welcome August

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - High temperatures were a few degrees below normal all across today and we’ll have pretty similar numbers as into the weekend. July 2022 will end on a comfortable note but August 2022 will start on a very different and hot note next week.

Open up those windows because overnight low temperatures in the upper 50s exist tonight and tomorrow. You can continue doing just that for Saturday and Sunday night with overnight lows in the mid-60s, too. Not to mention that our daytime temperatures will remain a few degrees below normal for the end of July standards.

Friday calls for abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 70s with a spot or two potentially hitting 80°. We’ll still have the northwest winds in here that will keep our temperatures and humidity levels in check. It’s a rinse and repeat forecast heading into this weekend, too as Saturday calls for more sun and a bit warmer temperatures in the lower 80s.

On Sunday, our dew points will rise just a smidge so there will be more moisture in the air but it won’t feel too humid by any means. The daytime also calls for temperatures right around normal in the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies.

Enjoy the comfortable temperatures and sunny skies through the weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We’ll turn up the humidity on Monday with highs getting into the upper 80s. Then, ahead of a cold front, a chance for some thunderstorms does exist. The timing of the front will be crucial for determining whether or not we see severe potential or not. Nonetheless, the “best” chance of seeing any thunderstorms will be Monday afternoon but those chances remain low and are not set in stone. Monday calls for mainly dry hours as of now.

A rain chance for some thunderstorms exists on Monday. Otherwise, it'll be a dry next few days. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Then the “break” in between weather patterns will occur Tuesday with lots of sun and temperatures remaining in the 80s. After this, an upper-level ridge and heat dome will build eastward toward the Stateline and a majority of the Midwest. A period of 1-3 days with oppressive heat levels exists starting Wednesday and continuing through Friday perhaps.

The trends in the model data do suggest that highs in the upper 90s return Wednesday with higher humidity levels, too. Our forecast calls for a high of 99° Wednesday with heat index values above 100°. The NWS says this would be the day heat headlines like a Heat Advisory may be issued but it’s still too far to make the call on that.

An upper-level ridge will give us a heat dome and many hotter days during August's first week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Heat index values above 100° are possible Wednesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Highs in the upper 90s exist Thursday and lower 90s Friday with the latter continuing into next weekend potentially. So enjoy what we have now because changes are not too far away!

Right over the Stateline, above normal temperatures are very much favored through the time of August 5-11. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

