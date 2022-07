ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of Newburg Road and Gordon Avenue Friday night.

RPD tweeted shortly before 11:00 p.m. saying the area is closed due to a personal injury accident involving a pedestrian.

Please avoid the area of Newburg Road and Gordon Ave as Officers investigate a personal injury accident involving a pedestrian. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 28, 2022

This is developing.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.