Ogle County confirms first mosquito pool of West Nile Virus for 2022, mosquitos with WNV assumed to be present throughout the county

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -A mosquito pool in Forreston tested positive for West Nile Virus on Tuesday. Ogle County Health Department are taking precautions, issuing a warning that West Nile Virus should be assumed to be present throughout the county.

Monitoring for the virus in Illinois includes tests for mosquito batches, dead crows, blue jays, robins and other perching birds, as well as testing humans with virus-like symptoms. People who observe these sick or dying birds should contact the health department, which will determine if the bird will be picked up for testing.

The virus is transmitted through a mosquito bite, which has picked up the virus by feeding on these birds. Common symptoms took look out for are below:

-Fever

-Nausea

-Muscle aches

-Headaches

Symptoms can last anywhere from a few days up to a few weeks, and people older than 50 are at higher risk of severe illness due to weakened immune systems. The Health Department has issued the following tips for staying safe and protecting others, they call it the three R’s.

1. Reduce: Make sure doors and windows have screens that are tight fitting. Repair or replace screens that have tears. Eliminate or refresh standing water where mosquitos can breed each week.

2. Repel: When outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long sleeved shirt. Apply insect repellent which contains DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

3. Report: Report locations where you see water sitting stagnant for more than a week. These places can include roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar locations where mosquitos breed.

