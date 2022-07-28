New Rockford Symphony Orchestra program gets kids involved with music

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The pandemic caused many local students to quit band or choir of no live performances and now schools face a shortage.

So the Rockford Symphony Orchestra creates a community musician corps program, putting volunteers in classrooms to help reverse the shortage.

“I don’t know I think it just brings people together,” said Jaelyn Wallace.

That’s what music means to Jaelyn Wallace, a senior at Genoa Kingston High School. To her, music is life.

“Music is just like a universal kind of language for everybody to speak together so I think the more people that are in it will bring more people together,” Wallace said.

Students like Wallace will now learn the language of music, communicating with volunteers through the Rockford Symphony Orchestra. They’ll offer expertise to area bands or choirs through the community musician corps.

“It’s a new program, you sign up to volunteer and the symphony is kind of the glue that holds it together, the community volunteers, teachers request through the community and we’re able to form those connections,” said Margo Stedman, Rockford Symphony Orchestra Education and Community Engagement Director.

The idea formed during the pandemic as school music programs struggled to retain and recruit members.

“If you’re the only flute player you feel isolated and exposed and not surrounded and uplifted which is what we always want the arts to do,” said Stedman.

Stedman says encouragement from a volunteer can go a long way and allow music appreciation to swell in the Stateline.

“I think your teacher telling me, you can do this you’re great is way different than someone adult coming and sitting next to you and saying you’re doing a really good job, that’s so impactful,” said Stedman.

“I’m pretty shy so being able to play and not having to worry about talking and using words, I think I’m more expressive when I play,” Wallace said.

Volunteers will participate in concerts or help with rehearsals. To volunteer you can sign up at https://www.rockfordsymphony.com/community-musician-corps

