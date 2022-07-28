Mission of Mercy tops $1 million free dental care goal

Mission of Mercy provides dental work to those who can't afford to pay for it.
Mission of Mercy provides dental work to those who can't afford to pay for it.
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over this past weekend, Stateline residents had the opportunity to receive free dental treatment at UW Sports Factory in Rockford. Mission of Mercy’s goal was to provide over one thousand patients a day with an estimated $1 million in free dental care. On Thursday, the organization announced they surpassed the million dollar mark.

The final total of care provided was $1,024,736.96.

Below is a break down of what treatments were done:

  • Cleanings – 1,944
  • Extractions – 1,159
  • Fillings – 916
  • X-Rays – 610
  • Root Canals – 58
  • Partial Dentures - 54

“We want to thank the City of Rockford, our area dentists and volunteers who put in the hard work and local media outlets who helped us reach as many people as possible about the free care they could receive at Mission of Mercy,” said Dr. Tom Sullivan, ISDS Foundation President and an event organizer. “Every event is a true team effort. We know we are changing people’s lives for the better in Rockford and the surrounding area through Mission of Mercy and are proud to report the event was another success to meet people’s needs.”

This was Mission of Mercy’s 6th annual event. Organizers hope to return to the Sports Factory next year.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

