Illinois unemployment rates down in all Metro areas, Rockford included

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - According the pre-released data by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES), the unemployment rate decreased in all 14 Illinois Metropolitan areas in June. Jobs also rose in all metro areas except one.

“We continue to be encouraged by the ongoing pandemic-related economic recovery in every corner of the state,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “IDES and its local workforce partners remain committed to providing training employment services for the unique Illinois workforce.”

In Rockford, the adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 6.6% from 9.2%, where the city was in June 2021. The last time the rate was lower than 6.6% was June of 2019, when it sat at 5.2%. Total nonfarm employment increased my over 6500 jobs over the year.

Here are the areas that had the largest over-the-year percentage increased in total nonfarm jobs:

-Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (+4.9%, +175,900)

-Rockford MSA (+4.7%, +6,500)

-Bloomington MSA (+4.6%, +4,100)

Here are the areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases:

-Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-3.2 points to 4.9%)

-Rockford MSA (-2.6 points to 6.6%)

-Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.2 points to 3.7%).

The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties.

