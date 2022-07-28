Family of Mike Sowl seek justice after police release name of alleged killer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Justice for Mike Sowl, that’s one Rockford families goal as police release the name of their loved ones alleged killer, a year after a hit and run crash.

On September 26, 2021 just after two in the morning, Mike Sowl was riding his motorcycle home passing by the intersection of Rose Avenue and Montague Road. That’s when Rockford Police say 36-year-old Maria Juana Diaz-Vasquez struck Mike on his bike and left the scene. Leaving Mike in the street to die and his family broken hearted with a lot of unanswered questions.

“It’s just...it’s a tragedy you know,” said James ‘Tank’ Rigstad, Mike’s brother.

A tragedy that family of Mike Sowl live with every day. 10 months after his life was taken in a hit-and-run accident, Rockford Police release the name of Mike’s alleged killer, Juana Diaz-Vasquez.

“It’s a big step because now we at least got a face to go with the crime,” said Louise Collins, Mike’s mother.

“They already got you out there on all the news channels and all that so it’s gonna happen, you’re gonna get caught yes, you’re gonna definitely get caught,” Mike’s family said as a whole.

Police say Juana Diaz-Vasquez hit Mike when he was driving home on his motorcycle around two a.m. last September. Rather than staying on scene to see if he was ok, police say she ran off.

“If something does happen to happen because you’re not paying attention, you know own up, don’t let that person sit there screaming on the sidewalk and die,” Rigstad said.

Even though things will never be the same, they won’t stop fighting for justice.

“Everybody loved my brother he was a big teddy bear,” said Christiana Hayenga, Mike’s sister.

“We miss him, can’t bring him back,” Rigstad said.

“He’s never forgotten, his daughter misses him” said Amanda Hinkle, mother to one of Mike’s daughters.

“You know we have events like my wedding where we could only have a picture of him in a suit and that hurts, you know like people don’t understand that what you took, and pay attention, watch out for bikers you know we don’t get a second chance sometimes,” Rigstad said.

“If you see her turn her in, turn her in, don’t hesitate, call crime stoppers,” Collins said.

The one year anniversary of Mike’s death is coming up this September, his family plans to hold a motorcycle ride in his honor.

“Some of us aren’t blood but I mean we came together like blood because of him and you know it’s something missing,” Rigstad said.

Mike is remembered by so many family and friends including, but not limited to: Louise Collins - mother, Christiana Hayenga - sister, James ‘Tank’ Ragstad - brother, Kari Hickerson - girlfriend, Amanda Hinkle - mother of Mike’s daughter, Tookie Cooper - brother, Nichole Rains - sister, Erik & Michelle Pearson, Jen Cooper - cousin, and Mike’s three young kids.

