What will it take for businesses to stay in Midtown Rockford?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Midtown District has suffered from high crime rates for years, but city leaders want to change that narrative.

2,500 people live in Midtown, a neighborhood that some equate with high crime and prostitution. It’s said that’s why businesses left the area, but leaders in the neighborhood say that’s not true. They urge potential business and home owners to give Midtown another look.

“You’ve got an influx of middle income households on the street now that weren’t there in the 80′s and 90′s,” said Bob Campbell, Midtown District President, “The type of place where a person, a business owner can open a store front and live above.”

Campbell points out that the area is great for businesses, because patrons can easily walk to and from store fronts. There’s also ample free parking for those who want to visit to shop.

But those middle income residents could be the key in helping reduce the stigma of crime and prostitution in the area. With an average household income between $50-$70K, family values are sure to follow.

Keith Young, a business owner who runs his own fitness company located in the strip on 7th St, Midtown Fitness reiterates that sentiment. “I feel safe here. My customers feel safe here.”

Raving about the gorgeous buildings, Young says his customer base is strong and wishes other store owners could see Midtowns benefits. “Any urban environment though are always going to have certain elements, and I don’t think that’s going to sway anybody from enjoying themselves in Midtown.”

“I just feel like they forgot about 7th street and everything, they just gave up on it, says Rockford resident Simeo Jordan, “It’s just theres crime everywhere in Rockford. There’s crime here definitely but thats because it’s not taken care of properly.”

Jordan blames previous administration for not taking better care of the neighborhood. He believes if they had, Midtown wouldn’t need to prove itself.

