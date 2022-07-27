West Nile confirmed in Ogle County

FORRESTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The first batch of mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus in Ogle County have been logged for 2022.

The Ogle County Health Department (OCHD) confirmed Tuesday that a mosquito pool in Forreston tested positive for the virus.

Mosquitoes with West Nile should be assumed to be present through the county, according to OCHD officials, with mosquito season lasting May through October each year. OCHD says residents can take precaution and prevent West Nile from spreading to humans by staying vigilant.

Why It Matters

By surveying each county, local health departments are able to detect when West Nile virus is an elevated risk for the region. Monitoring for West Nile in Illinois includes laboratory tests for mosquito batches and perching birds like dead crows, blue jays and robins as well as testing humans with West Nile virus-like symptoms.

West Nile virus is transmitted through common house mosquitoes, which pick up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.

Symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches; they may last from a few days to a few weeks. However, four out of five people infective with the virus will not show any symptoms.

Severe illness can lead to meningitis, encephalitis or death. People older than 50 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness.

How You Can Help

Reduce your changes of contracting West Nile by making sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut.

Eliminate or refresh all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed-including bird baths, ponds, flowerpots wading pools, old tires or other containers.

Avoid possible mosquito bites by wearing shoes and socks, long pants and long-sleeved shirt. Apply insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, and consult physicians before using repellents on infants.

Warning signs such as a sick or dying perching bird and standing pools of stagnant water should be reported to OCHD at 815-562-6976, which will then decide the next best course of action.

Report locations where you see water sitting stagnant for more than a week such as roadside ditches, flooded yards and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes. The local health department or city government may be able to add larvicide to the water, which will kill any mosquito eggs.

For more information regarding West Nile Virus, visit the Ogle County website here.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.