Turning drier and somewhat cooler for the end of the week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We had a cold front move through the region this afternoon that spawned a few showers but cleared our skies quickly to give us a seasonable day with highs right around normal. There is a second cold front that will be on the move overnight and into early Thursday that could spawn a few showers before we quiet down for the weekend.

An upper-level disturbance in the northern plains and its associated cold front will move through the area late tonight and will bring additional chances for scattered showers around here. The good news is that our dew points have dropped meaning our air is much drier compared to when the first cold front moved through here. Because of this, showers will be spotty at best as only a few showers will be around overnight and into early Thursday morning.

A few showers are possible in spots overnight and early Thursday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Quaint northwest winds will stick around Thursday keeping our conditions quiet and temperatures a bit below normal. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Any shower chances will end mid-morning Thursday and our skies will quickly clear out. Mostly sunny skies are otherwise on tap Thursday with most spots having high temperatures in the high 70s to near 80°. In fact, our temperatures through Saturday will remain slightly below normal for end of July standards but no complaints as we’ll have more time for free A/C at night through the weekend.

Dew points will remain low through the weekend but they'll start to go up into next week to welcome August. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Friday calls for abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Saturday will act practically the same but more spots should get into the lower 80s for highs. The winning weekend will continue Sunday as we warm up a smidge with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s perhaps with only a few more clouds. High pressure will build in starting Friday and will stick around through the weekend keeping us dry.

Then on Monday, a warm front will lift north and that will allow for more humid, southerly airflow into the Stateline. This will also turn our atmosphere a bit unstable and give us a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. The severe threat is unclear but a few thunderstorms could be on the stronger side Monday. Keep an eye on Monday with the storm chance, otherwise, we’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.

Then after one more day near 90° on Tuesday thanks to a cold front, we’ll have another upper-level ridge build in our atmosphere and give us another heat dome. This means more heat and humidity are on tap to start August 2022 starting in the middle of next week. Multiple days in the mid-to-upper 90s are potentially on tap here starting Wednesday, going in line with the latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center which calls for well-above normal temperatures.

Temperatures will remain comfy through the weekend before bigger heat arrives by mid next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We're warming up big time with above normal temperatures very much favored to welcome August 2022. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

