Names released of Sinnissippi shooting victims

Police amp up security Sinnissippi Park shooting
Police amp up security Sinnissippi Park shooting(Anthony Ferretti)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The names of two Rockford residents shot early Saturday morning near the Sinnissippi Golf Course have been released.

Louis Coleman, 27 was found dead at the scene and Shaun Tatum, 28 was rushed to a local hospital where he later died from gunshot wounds.

Later, police were notified that two more gunshot victims, an adult male and adult female, went to the hospital and were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Law enforcement closed the park off to the public during their investigation. It has since re-opened with amped up security.

Remembering Ashley Hardin
