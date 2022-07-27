Names released of Sinnissippi shooting victims

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The names of two Rockford residents shot early Saturday morning near the Sinnissippi Golf Course have been released.

Louis Coleman, 27 was found dead at the scene and Shaun Tatum, 28 was rushed to a local hospital where he later died from gunshot wounds.

Later, police were notified that two more gunshot victims, an adult male and adult female, went to the hospital and were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Law enforcement closed the park off to the public during their investigation. It has since re-opened with amped up security.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.