Police search for Rockford woman after 2021 hit and run

The hit and run case happened in 2021.
The hit and run case happened in 2021.(MGN online)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford woman is still at large almost one year after a deadly hit and run crash in Winnebago County.

36-year-old Maria Juana Diaz-Vasquez was identified as a suspect in a 2021 crash that killed motorcyclist Michael Sowl.

The hit and run happened just before 2 a.m. on September 26, 2021.

Police arrived at the intersection of Rose Avenue and Montague Road to find a motorcycle on its side, two individuals lying in the road and a heavily damaged car with no one inside.

Both motorcyclists were rushed to a local hospital for treatment, where Sowl later died.

Witnesses told police that a female driver and male passenger of the vehicle left the scene on foot.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Diaz-Vasquez can contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

