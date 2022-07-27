Police search for Rockford woman after 2021 hit and run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford woman is still at large almost one year after a deadly hit and run crash in Winnebago County.

36-year-old Maria Juana Diaz-Vasquez was identified as a suspect in a 2021 crash that killed motorcyclist Michael Sowl.

The hit and run happened just before 2 a.m. on September 26, 2021.

Police arrived at the intersection of Rose Avenue and Montague Road to find a motorcycle on its side, two individuals lying in the road and a heavily damaged car with no one inside.

Both motorcyclists were rushed to a local hospital for treatment, where Sowl later died.

Witnesses told police that a female driver and male passenger of the vehicle left the scene on foot.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Diaz-Vasquez can contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

