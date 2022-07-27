NIU picked as preseason MAC favorites

CLEVELAND (WIFR) - Northern Illinois University will have a target on its back when the football season starts up next month. The Huskies were picked as the favorites to come out of the West Division and win back-to-back conference titles in the 2022 Mid-American Conference Preseason Media Poll released Tuesday at the annual MAC Media Day.

NIU garnered 122 points and 11 first place votes, topping Toledo in the division by two points and two first place votes. The Huskies were also selected by the media to win the MAC Championship game.

This is the fourth time since 2009 Northern Illinois has had these high expectations placed on the program. The last time the Huskies were voted as the preseason favorites was in 2018 when the team went on to win the MAC title.

NIU opens the season at home against Eastern Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 1.

