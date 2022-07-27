‘High Flight’ CRE8IV sculpture returns to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A piece of Rockford returns to the public eye Wednesday.

A sculpture created by Christopher Newman in 2018 title “High Flight” was installed as part of the CRE8IV Transformational Art Initiative that has been bringing color and life to downtown Rockford.

The 13-foot red and black abstract piece made of aluminum and epoxy paint used to sit at the entrance to Rockford City Market until it was returned to the artist. Newman has been working to fully restore the sculpture before donating it to The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

On Wednesday, Newman, along with the RACVB and city leaders unveiled the piece in its new home at the intersection of College Avenue and Seminary Street. This location was chosen for neighborhood appeal, high traffic flow, and in efforts to expand the CRE8IV initiative throughout the city.

As far as the meaning behind the piece, Newman says he leaves interpretation up to the viewer, adding, “I am hoping that every time they see it again, they have a new perception of it in terms of what it means to them or what it can indicate to them.”

