Advertisement

Freeport murder suspect turns self into South Carolina law enforcement

Authorities are in arrangements to extradite Mayfield to Stephenson County.
Authorities are in arrangements to extradite Mayfield to Stephenson County.(Georgetown Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A man suspected of shooting a 23-year-old to death in June is now in police custody.

Jamar Mayfield, 35, of Freeport turned himself in at the Georgetown Police Department in South Carolina on Tuesday. Authorities are in arrangements to extradite Mayfield to Stephenson County.

Mayfeied faces two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Daquaveon Jackson. He’s also charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Freeport police say they were dispatched around 10 p.m. on June 19 to the area of North Greenfield Drive, in Freeport. There, they found Jackson suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was rushed to FHN for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail.
Ex-teacher, coach accused of child sex crimes in Rockford
Remembering Ashley Hardin
Remembering Ashley Hardin
Staff pose with their award, celebrating their national recognition.
Rockford funeral home nationally recognized for care
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
First responders ask motorists to avoid the area since northbound traffic is at a halt.
Two truck crash on I-39 north diverts traffic

Latest News

Flowers near Bell Bowl Prairie
Why activists won’t stop in the fight to save Bell Bowl Prairie
Residents hear more information about the electric vehicle industry, address any concerns, and...
Electric Vehicle owners showcase their rides during Cruise-In Night
Residents hear more information about the electric vehicle industry, address any concerns, and...
Electric Vehicle owners showcase their rides during Cruise-In Night
City First Church and Rockford School District are giving parents options for school supplies...
Don’t worry parents - other school supplies options are available