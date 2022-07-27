Freeport murder suspect turns self into South Carolina law enforcement

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A man suspected of shooting a 23-year-old to death in June is now in police custody.

Jamar Mayfield, 35, of Freeport turned himself in at the Georgetown Police Department in South Carolina on Tuesday. Authorities are in arrangements to extradite Mayfield to Stephenson County.

Mayfeied faces two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Daquaveon Jackson. He’s also charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Freeport police say they were dispatched around 10 p.m. on June 19 to the area of North Greenfield Drive, in Freeport. There, they found Jackson suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was rushed to FHN for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

