Electric Vehicle owners showcase their rides during Cruise-In Night

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - More than half a dozen electric vehicle owners and businesses cruise into the parking lot across from city hall in Belvidere to talk to residents about electric vehicles Tuesday evening.

Several electric vehicles registered their rides for the first annual cruise-in night. Residents hear more information about the electric vehicle industry, address any concerns, and vote for their favorite vehicles. One man who switched from a gas-powered car to an all-electric one says he doesn’t regret his purchase.

“I want to get out there and show people EVs are very good cars they are very reliable. I’ve had this car for a year and a half, with no issues whatsoever. I never have to change the oil in this car; maintenance is a battery pack and a motor. That’s all there is to it,” says EV Owner Michael Hernandez.

The event is part of the second annual Drive Electric Week hosted by the R1 Planning Council. A list of this week’s events can be found here.

