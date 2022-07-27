Don’t worry parents - other school supplies options are available

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The first day of school is almost here and parents are gearing up to shop for essential supplies.

School supplies shopping can take a big bite out of parents wallets, but there are some options that can ease the pain.

Governor Pritzker announced in June that a school supplies sales tax will roll-out August 5 until the 14. The sales tax sits five-percent higher than the promised reduced tax at 1.25%. The goal is to relive the ache in parents pockets from spending hundreds of dollars on supplies and school related clothing items.

Other options for Rockford-area families are available such as: a pre-packaged bundle through the Rockford Public Schools and a backpack drive through City First Church.

The Rockford School District allows parents to buy pre-packaged bundles online that are filled with the necessary items for the child’s class. It also gives kids the option to customize it to their favorite color, just like Stephanie Severson did when she bought her sons bundle in the color blue.

City First Church is hosting a backpack drive that allows residents to donate $35 to give a child a backpack filled with supplies and a water bottle.

