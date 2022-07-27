Belvidere woman swears by door camera

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Lisa Kummerow says waking up at 11 p.m. to an alert from her security system was scary, but knowing a stranger was on her porch was terrifying.

“I was awakened in the middle of night, with Google Nest, the Wi-Fi extender saying there is somebody at the front door,” said Kummerow. “I realized this was going to go south really quick, when the other individual who was at my door disappeared.”

Shortly after, a second stranger showed up. She says the man had a blank and bizarre stare at the camera, and that’s when she called 9-1-1.

“The dispatcher from 9-1-1 did say do not go by your windows, do not open your doors,” she said.

Kummerow is already extra cautious, since a visit to her daughter’s house in 2017 involving an active shooter on the Las Vegas Strip.

While they got away okay, and Monday’s experience is behind her, Kummerow shared this week’s scare on social media. She hopes that by sharing it, it can help keep other people safe.

Officers say videos like this are valuable.

“We do locate them and follow up on what they are doing in that individual area, what they’re doing there,” said Scott Yunk, lieutenant with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. “Then we know who is there, and what time.”

CEO and Owner Jimi White of M. Spinello company installs home security cameras, and has recently seen an uptick in business.

“We’re probably installing at least two or three a week,” said White.

Lt. Yunk adds its always better to error on the side of caution, and if your gut tells you something is wrong, call 9-1-1.

Kummerow adds she’s thankful the situation didn’t cause any harm to her or her husband; and having security gives her a sense of stability.

