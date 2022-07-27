Belvidere woman explains why she believes, it’s better to be safe than sorry

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lisa Kummerow says waking up at 11 p.m. to an alert from her security system, was scary. But knowing a stranger was on her porch, was terrifying.

“I was awakened in the middle of night, with google nest the WiFi extender saying there is somebody at the front door,” said Kummerow. “I realized this was going to go south really quick, when the other individual who was at my door, disappeared.”

Shortly after, a second stranger showed up. She says the man had a blank and bizarre stare at the camera, and that’s when Kummerow immediately called 911.

“The dispatcher from 911 did say do not go by your windows, do not open your doors,” said Kummerow.

Kummerow is already extra safety cautious, since a visit to her daughters in 2017. They had to hide from an active shooter on the Las Vegas Strip. While they got away okay that time, and Monday’s experience is behind her, Kummerow shared this weeks scare on social media. She hopes that by sharing it, it can help keep other people safe.

Officers says videos like this, are valuable.

“We do locate them and follow up on what they are doing in that individual area, what they’re doing there,” said Boone County Sheriff Office Lieutenant Scott Yunk says. “Then we know who is there, and what time.”

M. Spinello CEO and Owner Jimi White’s company installs home security cameras, and recently has seen an uptick.

“We’re probably installing at least two or three a week,” said White.

Officer Yunk adds it’s always better to err on the side of caution, and if your gut tells you something is wrong, call 911.

Kummerow adds she’s thankful the situation didn’t cause any harm to her or her husband and having security gives her a sense of stability.

