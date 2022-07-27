Advertisement

Beloit Police Department giving away free steering wheel locks

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Beloit Police Department are giving away free steering wheel locks on Wednesday, August 3.

The giveaway is part of a National Night Out event that runs from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. at Riverside Park on S Riverside Drive in Beloit.

Free steering wheel locks will be handed out to the first 100 Beloit residents who own a Kia or Hyundai vehicle built from 2015 to later.

Beloit police recommends that vehicle owners use a steering wheel lock to help prevent theft.

Residents can bring their Kia or Hyundai vehicles to the event or show their registration paperwork in order to claim the free steering wheel lock.

