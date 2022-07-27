Advertisement

Amelia Earhart honored at U.S Capitol

Amelia Earhart Statue unveiled
Amelia Earhart Statue unveiled
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIFR) - A new statue was unveiled at the U.S Capitol buildings Statuary Hall on Wednesday that honors the legendary pilot Amelia Earhart.

Statuary Hall will now have 11 women being represented out of the 100 total statues.

Earhart was chosen by Kansas to replace former Senator John James Ingalls.

2022 marks the 90th anniversary of Earhart’s famous solo flight across the Atlantic, this year also marks her 125th anniversary of her birth in Kansas.

