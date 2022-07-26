Small rain chances but remaining pleasant overall this work week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hard to complain about the seasonably cooler weather we had Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The same can be said for the rest of the workweek and we’ll have a few hit-or-miss rain chances in the mix, too.

We’ll increase in cloud coverage overnight with comfortable lows in the upper 60s. Because of that, give your air conditioners a well-deserved break and open windows up to take advantage of Mother Nature’s free A/C. You will be able to do that for the next several nights even into early next week which is awesome relief for energy and electric bills around here.

In our atmosphere tonight, we’ll gain a bit more moisture which means a few showers could develop along a cold front. That front will sweep across Iowa and southern Minnesota tonight and will be on a weakening trend as it moves toward the Stateline. Because of that, don’t be surprised if a quick shower moves through overnight and through Wednesday’s very early morning hours but most of us will remain dry.

Most of the rain will miss us early Wednesday morning but a shower or two very early is possible. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Minus the rain chance very early, Wednesday will be a delightful day. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After it moves through, Wednesday calls for another seasonable day with lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 80s all around. Then again we’ll have another front move through with a few showers developing along it. This will be for Wednesday night, overnight and into very early Thursday morning but the chances remain low but not zero. Then after the boundary pushes through, we’ll have quick clearing skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

A few showers are possible overnight into the early morning hours of Thursday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

These two rain chances are our only ones before the weekend. Friday calls for highs in the upper 70s to near 80° with sun. Then, both Saturday and Sunday call for highs in the 80s and lots of sunshine. High humidity levels for the most part will also hold off.

Minus the small rain chances early Wednesday and Thursday, that's about it. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Starting next week to welcome August 2022, we’ll have an area of low pressure move toward us Monday and give us another chance of rain throughout the day. Besides that, high pressure will build in rather quickly calling for us to dry out and heat up potentially with more 90s in the forecast by the middle of next week. This looks to go in line with the Climate Prediction Center’s latest 8-14 day outlook which calls for above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation both being favored.

Stay tuned!

After this week, expect August to open on a much warmer note around here. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Below normal precipitation is favored in the forecast to kick off August 2022. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

