Rockford funeral home nationally recognized for care

Olson Funeral & Cremation Services celebrates 100+ years of service.
Staff pose with their award, celebrating their national recognition.(Olson Funeral & Cremation Services)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Last year marked hard times, especially for those whom lost a family member.

One fifth-generation Rockford funeral home has been serving locals since 1888, and likely never encountered a year quite like 2021.

With mitigations on large gatherings, social distancing and strict masking rules imparted by the COVID-19 virus, funeral director Scott Olson and staff at Olson Funeral & Cremation Services were presented with a daunting task; keep the living safe, while respectfully honoring the dead.

That’s why the team was humbled to receive national recognition through an Excellence in Customer Service Award last year. The award was presented to the funeral home who achieved the highest total satisfaction from family surveys, which were sent to every client Olson’s served last year.

“The tradition of quality service is why we exist, so of course winning this award has given us a reason for our confidence in who we are and how we serve those in their time of need,” said Olson. “It is a privilege to serve among dedicated staff who exceed expectations every day. Receiving this award is a humbling experience when I consider how outstanding they are with every family.”

Olson’s tries to treat their clients like family, believing that the most valuable thing they can provide to those grieving a loss is an excellent reputation in care.

Throughout the decades, Olson’s has remained active in community groups, organizations and events which they credit to nurturing long-time relationships, vital to sharing the best services in the community.

One thing has always remained constant throughout the years–during hard times, there’s comfort at Olson’s.

