Remembering Ashley Hardin

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A loving mother, a great friend, a beautiful voice. That’s how Ashley’s cousin Jaymee wants people to remember her. She already misses the random texts Ashley sent.

“Just outta the blue, ‘I love you, I’m proud of you, I hope you and the kids are ok’, things of that nature,” Jaymee told 23 News.

After finding Ashley’s body Saturday morning, police say they were alerted to a Facebook post by her ex-boyfriend Rayshawn Smith, where he allegedly confessed to causing her death. In fact, that’s how Jaymee learned the horrific news.

“I was at home with my kids, unfortunately that terrible video is the first thing I saw when I woke up that morning,” Jaymee said.

Now Jaymee and other family members call on Facebook to take down the video.

“Every time that video’s been reported we get a statement back from Facebook saying that it doesn’t violate community guidelines. I don’t know how, but no, we don’t want him to continue to get that attention,” she said.

More importantly, Ashley’s family wants to make sure her legacy isn’t marred by that post, and her children remember their caring and special mother.

“We will continue to celebrate her name, past her services, we will make sure her memory lives on,” said Jaymee.

Smith is charged with first degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated unlawful restraint. Ashley’s family hopes he never sees the light of day again.

If you would like to donate flowers to the family, click here.

